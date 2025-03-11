Billy Joel postpones tour 4 months after surgery

Billie Joel announced Tuesday he is postponing his tour four months after undergoing surgery.

The 75-year-old rockstar made the announcement on social media.

Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, October 28, 2016, in New York Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans," he said. "Thank you for your understanding."

Joel did not disclose what procedure he had, but said he expects to make a full recovery after undergoing physical therapy.

He said the tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025. A full list of rescheduled dates were posted to his Instagram.