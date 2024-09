Man found floating in canal in central Fresno identified, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a central Fresno canal.

Officers received a call just before 8 pm Thursday of a man who appeared dead in a canal on Dakota and Maroa.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Sandoval of Fresno.

Fresno Fire helped get Sandoval out of the canal.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say at this time, there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.