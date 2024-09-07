Boone Fire continues to burn in western Fresno County

Firefighters from across California are battling the Boone Fire as it has now become one of the largest active wildfires in the state.

Firefighters from across California are battling the Boone Fire as it has now become one of the largest active wildfires in the state.

Firefighters from across California are battling the Boone Fire as it has now become one of the largest active wildfires in the state.

Firefighters from across California are battling the Boone Fire as it has now become one of the largest active wildfires in the state.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters from across California are battling the Boone Fire as it has now become one of the largest active wildfires in the state.

"One of the biggest challenges has been that the fire moved very very quickly in hot and where the wind was pushing it along with the topography or the slope of the land," said Cal FIRE Public Information Officer, David Acuna.

Acuna says fighting the flames from the ground and the air is critical as the blaze burns in the western Fresno county mountains.

"So this steep terrain is very difficult to get equipment in and many times bulldozers cannot work in there because of the rocky slopes so we use aircraft to create lines that we then walk people into to create hand lines," said Acuna.

Eric Komberec with Neptune aviation adding their flight crews also responded to provide assistance.

"Our mission is to add them that extra protection and that extra safety and layer of retardant line and reinforce the work that they've been doing so that they can get close to the flames, the heat and actively engage it," said Neptune Aviation Chief Pilot, Eric Komberec.

As the high heat continues, Acuna says firefighters are working around the clock to grow containment lines.

"We have had nighttime helicopter operations with water dropping during that time to support operations in order to help the firefight at the coolest time of the evening," said Acuna.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown at this time.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.