Bulldog Breakdown: Diamond Dogs are heading to NCAA Regional

The Diamond Dogs are heading to the NCAA Regional after winning the Mountain West championship.

The Diamond Dogs are heading to the NCAA Regional after winning the Mountain West championship.

The Diamond Dogs are heading to the NCAA Regional after winning the Mountain West championship.

The Diamond Dogs are heading to the NCAA Regional after winning the Mountain West championship.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Diamond Dogs are heading to the NCAA Regional after winning the Mountain West championship.

The team will be facing off against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, play-by-play broadcaster Matt Norville looks ahead to Friday's match up between the Diamond Dogs and Gauchos.

Norville also talks about how the 'Dogs turned things around in San Diego.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.