Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball back home Wednesday

The Bulldog basketball team is back home on Wednesday night.

The Bulldog basketball team is back home on Wednesday night.

The Bulldog basketball team is back home on Wednesday night.

The Bulldog basketball team is back home on Wednesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Bulldog basketball team is back home on Wednesday night.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, former Washington Union Panther Marc Q Jones helps us preview the 'Dogs game against Prairie View A &M University

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.