Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State inks first-of-its-kind revenue sharing deal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has agreed to a first-of-its-kind deal with premier NIL platform "The LinkU."

The partnership allows all aspects of athlete revenue-sharing for Fresno State athletics to be handled exclusively by the platform.

The program includes contract creation and deliverable tracking to payment disbursement and reporting.

Fresno State athletic director Garret Klassy says the move positions the university for the future and increases support for student-athletes.