Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State's 'Bulldog Bread' trying to keep players

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Bulldog Bread" takes on another meaning in today's college sports climate.

It's a changing landscape of college athletics.

Mikey Keene is just one of a half dozen starters who put their names in the transfer portal before the bowl game.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Action News chatted with Marcus McMaryion about the program that keeps Fresno State competitive to keep top talent.

