Bulldog Breakdown: Mia Jacobs named Mountain West Player of the Week

A talented competitor on the court is sharing her story of scoring success.

Reigning Mountain West player of the week Mia Jacobs is coming off a career high 32 points in her second season with the Fresno State women's basketball team.

Jacobs is just the second Mountain West player to have a 30-point double-double in back-to-back games.

She also reached another milestone recently, scoring the 1000th point of her career.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Jacobs reflects on her successes while looking ahead to the rest of the season.