Bulldog Breakdown: Pat McCann talks about season without Jeff Tedford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For decades, former Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford has been known as a 'quarterback guru.'

Now that he's stepped down, others are stepping up.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Action News goes one-on-one with the man calling the offense, Pat McCann.

