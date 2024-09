Bulldog Breakdown: Taking a look at Tim Skipper's coaching credentials

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fall camp opens on Thursday for the Fresno State football team and this year there's a new voice leading the 'Dogs.

After Jeff Tedford stepped down for the third time in five years to focus on his health, Tim Skipper was named the interim coach.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, we take a look at his coaching credentials and history with the program.

