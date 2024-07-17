Businesses face high energy bills as temps rise in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the heat continues this summer, local small businesses are being hit with high energy bills.

"We generate a lot of heat especially when you have an open kitchen - I'm gonna say June through the middle part of September we'll see bills running into the three thousands," said Owner of the Craft House, Greg Wilson.

$3,460.69, that's the latest PG &E bill for Greg Wilson, owner of the Craft House in Clovis. Compared to January, it was only $1,484.

Wilson says it's difficult to manage, especially with today's inflation.

"When the PG &E bill goes up, I can't go and fix the menu and raise the prices on it, I can't make everything on a menu a market price, based on what's going to happen with PG &E," said Wilson.

Last month the utility company announced a temporary 9 percent decrease in electric rates starting this July for Central California customers.

"We would want to let our customers know, that as the summer months go forward - they should see more of an impact with that rate reduction, as the next bill arrives, maybe not the bills that are arriving currently but on the next bill, they should see some relief from that," said Jeff Smith, PG &E spokesperson.

Even with the seasonal change in store - The Backyard Social Club in Clovis is not sure how much that will help.

"I wish I could say it was just summer months but it's every month so far we've been open, our PG &E is higher than our rent consistently," said The Backyard Social Club, co-owner Michelle Guevara.

Co-owner Michelle Guevara says their $5,000 bill, impacts the community they are working to cultivate.

"It just makes you struggle - it makes you have to take off employees off the schedule and you have to work them yourself," said Guevara.

PG &E adding energy auditors are available to help try and reduce colossal costs.

"Want to encourage customers both business customers as well as residential customers to reach out to us about that to help us identify potential solutions for them," said Smith.

Small business owners also tell Action News they've seen other mom and pop shops have to close due to high energy costs and they want to come together to keep everyone else open.

PG &E also has energy efficiency programs for small businesses to help combat costs.

