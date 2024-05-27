Businesses in foothills getting boost during Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses in our Foothill communities are busy this Memorial Day weekend.

With warmer weather ahead and summer vacation just around the corner, it's only going to get busier.

On Saturday afternoon, it was a busy day at Shaver Lake. The chill in the air didn't stop people from getting in the water.

From kayaking to getting on the jet skis, to relaxing on a boat, people were having a good time enjoying the lake and nature.

"It feels super nice too, all the trees and stuff," said Ronin Sakura from Los Angeles.

Shaver Lake Marina has seen many customers coming through. For Emma Willis, this is her third summer working at the store.

Willis said Memorial Day weekend is one of their busiest weekends.

"We're almost fully booked for this weekend," said Willis.

She expects it to get even busier as the season stretches on.

Just up the mountain, at Huntington Lake, the China Peak Landing also kick-started its season.

"This is a really, really good start to be ready," said China Peak Resort President Tim Cohee. "All we had to do is watch the docks float."

Last year, China Peak Landing, their marina on Huntington Lake had a late start.

"Late opening of the lake and too much snow and repair," said Cohee. "We didn't really have much of an opening at all until we got into June."

Cohee said their boat reservations are booked for most of the weekends, but expect it to really pick up in July. They also have events scheduled for the summer.

"I think people are already ready to go up here anyway," said Cohee. "There's still snow around, so it's a pretty scenic area when you're out of the lake and you're looking up at China Peak."

As you're driving up to get to any of our local lakes in Central California, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has a reminder for people.

"There's going to be a lot of traffic out here," said Deputy Zachary Westbrook with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "There's a lot of blind corners, a lot of trailers going around, a lot of boats moving around right now. Just be very careful out on the road. Take your time, there's no rush. The lake's not going anywhere."

