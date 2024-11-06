CA Assembly District 27 race: Esmeralda Soria (D) - Joanna Garcia Rose (R)

Democrat Incumbent Esmeralda Soria and Republican Joanna Garcia Rose are fighting for District 27 in California's State Assembly.

The newly established seat represents Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.

Soria previously was a member of Fresno City Council. This year, Soria authored AB 3171 to Hold Fentanyl Traffickers Accountable by increasing the punishment for selling more than 28 grams of fentanyl. It escalates the prison sentence from up to four years to up to 9.

Rose is a Fresno State graduate who has previously worked for the California Employment Development Department.

On her page, Rose says that watching her husband's small business struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic motivated her to pursue this political position.