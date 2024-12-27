California DOJ to investigate shooting that killed parolee in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned the investigation into the death of a parolee at the hands of a state parole officer is now being investigated by the California Department of Justice.

Fresno Police say the parole officer was doing a home check in Central Fresno Tuesday when a confrontation turned physical.

Investigators say the officer shot the parolee at a home on Cortland and Channing.

The man in his 30's died at the scene, his identity has not yet been released.

The parole officer suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

Under state law, the DOJ is required to investigate all incidents of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed person.