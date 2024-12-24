State parole officer shoots and kills man in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot by a state parole officer on Christmas Eve in central Fresno.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 pm on West Cortland Avenue near North Channing Way.

Fresno police say a state parole officer had been carrying out a home check on a 30-year-old parolee.

Investigators say the check quickly turned physical, ending with the parole officer shooting the parolee.

The city's ShotSpotter detector system picked up on three rounds.

The parolee died at the scene, and the officer received minor injuries.

Fresno police say the state parole officer was at the home alone and did not notify local police of the visit.

Investigators are now canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses, and looking for surveillance video.

Officials have not yet identified the man who was killed or what crime he was released on parole for.

Police add that there is no outstanding threat to the community.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.