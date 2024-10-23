California Health Sciences University reaches full accreditation across all programs

California Health Sciences University reaches full accreditation across all programs California Health Sciences University reached a major milestone this year when it achieved full accreditation campus-wide.

California Health Sciences University reaches full accreditation across all programs California Health Sciences University reached a major milestone this year when it achieved full accreditation campus-wide.

California Health Sciences University reaches full accreditation across all programs California Health Sciences University reached a major milestone this year when it achieved full accreditation campus-wide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Health Sciences University reached a major milestone this year when it achieved full accreditation campus-wide.

Brandon Nguyen is a third-year student at the California Health Sciences University in Clovis studying Osteopathic Medicine.

Osteopathic Medicine is a branch of medicine that focuses on the whole person rather than just symptoms and focuses on the patient's mind, body and spirit.

A Southern California native, Nguyen applied to CHSU because he wanted to stay in California for medical school.

"I've been loving it in general at CHSU," Nyguen said. "I've always felt supported by the faculty and the culture here among the students is definitely very collaborative."

One of the people he's learning under is Dr. Peter Botros, an assistant professor of osteopathic principles and practices.

He says his goal is to make sure students are prepared for their residency after graduation.

"I want them to have a toolbox of knowledge for some of the best things they can use to treat the patient in front of them," Dr. Botros said.

Dean for the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. John Graneto says the university was created to allow Central Valley students a place to train locally in health care-related fields.

"They can complete their training here with residency, and they can stay practicing here in the Central Valley. That's what we need to grow our own physicians to stay here in the Central Valley," Dr. Graneto said.

In April, all programs at CHSU became fully accredited and the Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its first graduating class in May.

Dr. Graneto says the achievement allows students to seek federal financial aid and gives future students confidence in the program.

Nyguen says it was a sign he was on the best track for his future career.

"It was a big moment for all of us just knowing that like, ok, our school is going to be ok. We're not going to have to have 'Plan B' or anything, so it was really great," Nyguen said.

CHSU is currently recruiting for the class of 2029.

You can find more information about CHSU by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.