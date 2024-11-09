California regulators to vote on fuel standard

A vote at the California Air Resources Board meeting has commissioners weighing the cost of clean air against already painfully high gas prices.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vital vote at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) meeting Friday has commissioners weighing the cost of clean air, against already painfully high gas prices for many people across the state.

"Gas prices are super high right now. We aren't able to go out of town like we want to," said Fresno driver Kayla Ruckman.

The goal of the proposed update to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, or LCFS, is to continue reducing fossil fuels and pushing California towards a clean air future.

Hundreds of people spoke about the measure, with those in opposition asking the board to take more time to explain the impact of the new fuel standard.

"What you are doing is ensuring that -- farmworker communities, low income communities continue to live with the impacts. So just wanted to urge you all to consider what that means to the central valley region that is often forgotten," said Erick Orellana with Community Water Center.

"There's still time to fix the LCFS so that it works for all Californians and today we urge you to say no. What you have right now rewards polluters and ignores the health impacts of dirty fuels," said Alondra Mateo with The People's collective for environmental justice.

Thursday, the Fresno City Council voted unanimously to call on CARB to postpone their meeting until it's clear just how much prices will go up.

During the meeting on Friday, CARB staff acknowledged they were unsure how prices at the pump would change.

Previously, they estimated they could go up by 47 cents per gallon.

They say that is no longer accurate but won't provide a new estimate.

"Any estimate of cost from the LCFS regulatory proposal are inherently uncertain because they involve conducting estimates and speculative projections about what may happen in the future," said CARB staff.

Those on the other side -- believe the new LCFS can continue to reduce climate change.

"While I perfectly understand, and it does hurt the working poor more than anybody else when gas prices go up -- we've got to find a way to extract ourselves from the use of fossil fuels," said Sean Boyd, a geography instructor at Fresno City College.

"Simply put, a yes vote today is a vote to taking the most cost-effective path to a stable climate," said Sam Wade with the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas.

"The world is relying on CARB to continue to demonstrate the unwavering commitment to the climate fight."

