Car crash into Corcoran pre-school turns into homicide investigation, police say

A homicide investigation is underway in Corcoran after police responded to a crash and discovered the man in the car had been shot.

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A flickering candle and flowers sit under the hot Central Valley sun in remembrance of the 40-year-old man who was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

"Anytime we have any case such as this, a homicide, it's hard for the entire department, the community and obviously those most affected, the family and friends," said Corcoran Police Chief Margarita Ochoa.

Officers were called to this area on Dairy and Hanna Avenues for a traffic collision. Reports came in about a man crashing into this preschool. Video shows the tire marks in the grass and the broken fence.

Chief Ochoa said as officers started life-saving measures, they quickly realized it was more than a car accident.

"They then discovered that there was a possible gunshot and shortly after he was pronounced deceased," said Chief Ochoa.

Chief Ochoa adds this is the second homicide of the year for the police department.

Action News spoke to people in the area who didn't want to appear on camera for privacy reasons. One man who has lived in Corcoran his whole life says hearing gunshots has become a regular occurrence.

As detectives continue to interview witnesses, trying to figure out what led to the shooting, Chief Ochoa wants people to know it's important to report crimes that happen in the city.

"I think that's the hardest part about this. We didn't get any calls for service in regard to any gunshots fired and so that made it a little more difficult when you're going and you're responding an injury traffic accident knowing that there was something else that occurred," said Chief Ochoa.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name and they are still working to identify the shooter. Anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department and you can remain anonymous.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.