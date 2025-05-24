cCare Center in northeast Fresno holding its 2nd Cancer Survivor Celebration event

The event will feature community resources, meditation stations and screenings for cancer patients and their loved ones.

"It's very scary when you hear the words, 'You have cancer," said Karyn Bullock, a cancer survivor. "Your life changes for you and your family."

Karyn's life did change. She was a teacher but needed to take time off to get treatment.

"I had chemo and radiation, and they did it concurrently," said Karyn. "For six weeks, I did the radiation treatments. During that time, I also had two chemo treatments."

The therapies were tough and taxing, but for the last nine years, Karyn can now say she's been living cancer-free. The cCare Cancer Center in northeast Fresno wants to recognize not only survivors like Karyn, but also those who have passed.

"I know it can be very lonely going through that journey," said Ashley Maes, the Physician-Relations Community Development Manager. "This celebrates our Central Valley, our cancer patients and our loved ones."

The center is holding its second Survivor Day Celebration on June 28 at cCare on Millbrook and Herndon. The event will feature community resources, meditation stations and screenings for cancer patients and their loved ones.

"We want to be there for the community to educate and get those screenings done as soon as possible," said Maes.

Maes says this event helps bring together people who have a shared experience.

"It provides them support," said Maes. "It provides them a sense of belonging."

For Karyn, she felt encouraged and a sense of community.

"For me, it was a way to recognize my journey and that I made it," said Karyn.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to attend regardless of their experience with a cancer journey.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, X and Instagram.