Celebrate California's wildlife with event in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo will join forces with the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust to celebrate California's wildlife through a day of special events and activities.

There will be two sets of hands-on activities taking place this Saturday, August 31, at the River Center on Old Friant Road near Woodward Park.

It's followed by a celebration for all event participants.

There will also be food trucks on site for lunch options, as people learn more about local conservation organizations on site and enjoy free ice cream and popsicles.

This event is free!

