Celebration of life held for Malachi Rios in Reedley

A celebration of life was held in Reedley for beloved former student-athlete Malachi Rios on Wednesday.

The Reedley High School graduate passed away in early July following a years-long battle with cancer.

Malachi was just 18 years old when he passed away earlier this month, but in that time he made a huge impact on his community and beyond.

That was clear by the dozens of people who crowded into Reedley MB Church to honor his memory and share stories they will always cherish.

It was a morning of prayers, tight hugs, tears, but also laughter as people remembered Malachi for his love and his antics.

"He would walk up to me, strike a pose like he just knocked me out, then he'd stood over me and ended it with a bird whistle," said Malachi's uncle.

Malachi's bright smile and kindness continue to shine in their memories.

One of his sisters calls him her hero.

"I thank god for giving me you as my brother. I couldn't have asked for a better role model and source of strength and hope," said Malachi's sister.

Mal, as his loved ones called him, was remembered for his love of music which was highlighted by a recording that played during the Celebration of Life Wednesday.

Action News first introduced many to Malachi in December 2022 after the Reedley High football player was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer.

He battled bravely for months before going into remission in May 2023, but later that summer the cancer came back.

Malachi returned to the football field that August for his final game before continuing chemotherapy.

His love of the game was also on display at the service with his letterman jacket placed on the altar next to a smiling photo of Malachi.

His former coach shared his first memories of the determined young athlete and spoke about plans to honor Malachi's legacy for years to come with an award named after him.

"Forevermore the leadership award will be called 'The Malachi Rios Award' and that will give me an opportunity every year to talk about that young man's journey and the toughness that he showed, and the tenacity that he showed, and the leadership that he showed," said Tony Gates, Reedley High Football Coach.

In April, Malachi went to Mexico for holistic treatments, but they did not work and his cancer spread rapidly.

But as a testament to his fighting spirit the prom king was able to walk across the graduation stage in May.

He passed away just months later in early July.

A statement was also read on behalf of Malachi's parents who said the outpouring of support they've received is a testament to their son's impact.

