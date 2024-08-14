No cell phones in the classroom in Clovis Unified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From bell to bell, the Clovis Unified School District is wanting to remind students to tuck away their electronic devices while inside the classroom.

"This is now about making sure we're consistently enforcing it across campuses, making sure that one of our teachers also understands what their role is and what the school administration is going to due to support that as well," said Clovis Unified Chief Communications Officer, Kelly Avants.

The district has maintained a no-cell phone policy in the classroom for at least the last 10 years.

"I think some of the parent anxiety comes from, what happens if something occurs at school, I want my child to be able to reach me. We're not taking phones away from kids when saying they can't bring them to campus," said Avants.

When students are in the classroom, phones must be put away. Teachers do have the right, for teaching purposes, to allow students to use an electronic device.

She adds that using cell phones to post on social media or record video or audio is not permitted unless advised by a staff member.

"Anytime that we can remove barriers and we can find ways for our students to be involved, it's going to help," said Clovis Unified School Principal, Joshua Shapiro.

He said he joined other principals in the district to come up with a disciplinary plan of action.

Students will get a warning, then their phone will get taken away for the day. If cell phones inside the classroom continue, the teacher will get the student's parents involved.

Sharpiro said cell phones are not only distracting to learning while in the classroom, but it also becomes a social distraction.

"We're just trying to support our students who want to be engaged. We want our students to feel connected to our school and to the adults who want to support them as well," he said.

Administrators say if a parent needs to get in contact with their kid, schools will always have lines of communication open.

Clovis Unified schools start the new year on Monday, August 19.

