Central California marks one year since Hamas attack in Israel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday marks one year since the Islamic terrorist group Hamas killed 12 hundred Israelis and took roughly 250 people hostage.

The pain of people suffering is felt here in the Central Valley by Rabbi Rick Winer.

"People are very upset; this is ongoing, and we would love for it to stop immediately. And it's a really a feeling of vulnerability, you know, this is the worst attack that the Jewish community worldwide has faced since the Holocaust," said Rabbi Rick.

Biane Shahim, who is part of the Palestinian Liberation Group, said feelings have been mixed since October 7th, 2023.

"Feeling like you have to prove that you're human, that these people deserve to be alive, that these people deserve to live in justice and dignity, as Americans were raised to believe," said Shahim.

Since the conflict began, pro-Palestinian demonstrations swept across the country at universities, including U-C Merced and Fresno State.

Shahim said the support was overwhelming, even for people living in the conflict.

"It felt like there was some kind of movement and change that was really happening," said Shahim.

She said friends who attended UCLA shared footage of Pro-Israeli people attacking Pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

It's violence that Rabbi Rick said is unacceptable.

"There's no reason or excuse for violence. People absolutely have a right to speak out and speak their minds," said Rabbi Rick.

As the conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas continues, both Rabbi Winer and Shahim say people want this war to stop.

"The vast majority of people I know of, both people here in the States and in Israel, want an end to this," said the Rabbi. "At the end of the day, we should all remember that we're all humans. We all want the same things in life. We all want dignity, we all want justice, we all want to be able to live and thrive," said Shahim.

Temple Beth Israel showed a documentary earlier this evening on the violence by Hamas. For security purposes, Rabbi Winer says they don't want to publicize any other events happening at the temple.

The Palestinian Liberation Group will be gathering outside the Federal Court House Monday night at six pm to remember the lives lost in this war.