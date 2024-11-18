Central California State Boxing Championships in Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. -- Some of the best amateur boxers in the state will be at Fresno City College this weekend for the Central California State Boxing Championships.

On Monday, organizer Nichole Martinez and fighter Jayden Villasenor joined Action News to tell us about how this event builds confidence in and out of the ring.

The Central California State Championships are this Sunday, November 24th at Fresno City College in the gym.

Doors open at 11 am and tickets are $30 at the door.

