Central California VA hosting community clergy summit this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chaplain's Office at the Central California VA is hosting an event to bring community clergy together.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Chief Chaplain Neissha King to discuss about the effort to support and care for our Valley veterans.

The Community Clergy Summit is Thursday, October 24 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bethesda Church in Fresno.

To register, contact Chaplain Leslie Sias at lesilie.sias@va.gov

