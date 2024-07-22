Central Fresno barbershop putting modern twist on old-school feel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The inviting atmosphere of Money Line Barbershop in central Fresno is only the beginning when it comes to this self-care experience.

"I'm trying to keep that old school barbering feel alive -- the whole straight razor, having the barber pole with the original colors," says owner Yuniel Villasenor.

From arcade games to the speed bag, Money Line makes sure customers of all ages leave feeling as good as they look.

"I don't get tired of my job, I love it," Villasenor said. "I don't see it as a job."

Villasenor cut his first head of hair at just 12 years old.

"To myself and then at 13, I started cutting my brothers, my family," he said.

From humble beginnings cutting hair in the backyard to licensed barber and cosmetologist running his own shop.

"I have good guys working with me -- my family pretty much," Villasenor said. "I'm really picky about choosing my barbers. I wanted to choose someone who has the same background as me or similar stories, who grew up with the struggle and want to be good at this and have the passion about barbering."

He's even mentoring those working alongside him.

"It just feels good to show others what I've learned and what you can do," he said.

