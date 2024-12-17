Central Unified food pantry provides access to students, families and staff in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It may not look like much outside, but once you go in, the Central Unified Food Pantry comes to life with vibrant colors and stocked shelves.

The food inside helps support students, their families and employees within the district.

Superintendent Ketti Davis says it's an important asset because data shows families in the area struggle to make ends meet.

"Over 82% percent of families district-wide and on this campus where our food pantry is... it's over 90% of our families are identified as living in poverty." Davis said.

The food pantry is supported by the Central Unified Foundation.

Through the Central California Food Bank, the foundation was able to apply for the Morgan Stanley Choices Grant Opportunity.

They were one of 12 locations nationwide that was selected for the funding.

The Executive Director of the Central Unified Foundation, Serena Dohi, says the grant focuses on ensuring each family has a dignified experience.

"So unlike a regular food distribution where you receive a box of food with items that you may not use, a choice pantry allows a family to come in and shop for items," Dohi said.

Shelves have food specific to the cultures within the district, including Hispanic, Punjabi and Hmong.

There are canned items that don't require a can opener, items that don't need an oven or stove, and fun snacks for kids.

While there are limits on non-perishable items, families can take as much fresh produce as they'd like.

Families in need are identified by school liaisons and directed to available resources.

Those same liaisons work during the distributions.

"It's really nice for our families to see a face that they know because I know that sometimes coming to a food pantry can be nervous -- you know, nerve-wracking for our families." CUSD Supervisor for Community Schools and Expanded Learning Christina Rodriguez said.

District employees also have access to the pantry.

They have the option to book a private, discreet appointment.

Superintendent Davis says she hopes families know the district is here for support.

"We are really looking for families that may be in need and in private and respectful ways connecting with them to make sure that they know here's a resource, here's how we can help you, and that it isn't just by chance that it's found," Davis said.

The food pantry is open on the third Wednesday and fourth Friday of the month. For more information on operating hours or how to donate you can click here.

