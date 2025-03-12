Central Unified School District superintendent Ketti Davis out after 2 years in position

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Governing Board of Central Unified School District announced Ketti Davis is no longer superintendent.

In a statement Wednesday morning, it says the board and Davis reached a separation agreement.

Davis has spent three decades with the district, serving as superintendent for the last two years.

She was the first teacher from Central Unified to serve as the district's superintendent.

The district wished Davis well in her future endeavors.

In the meantime, Dr. Tami Boatright will serve as the Administrator in Charge until an interim superintendent is selected.

Boatright is the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, who has been serving Central Unified School District for 32 years.

The Board of Trustees will hold a special session soon to determine the Interim Superintendent.

Central Unified has over 15,000 students in the district.