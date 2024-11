Central Valley Heroes Awards highlighting those making a difference

A special celebration will highlight people making a difference in our community.

Central Valley Heroes Awards highlighting those making a difference A special celebration will highlight people making a difference in our community.

Central Valley Heroes Awards highlighting those making a difference A special celebration will highlight people making a difference in our community.

Central Valley Heroes Awards highlighting those making a difference A special celebration will highlight people making a difference in our community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special celebration will highlight people making a difference in our community.

The Red Cross is now taking nominations for the Central Valley Heroes Awards.

On Monday, Taylor Poisall with the Red Cross joined Action News to tell us who they're looking for.

You can submit your nomination by clicking here.

Nominations are due Friday, November 8th.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.