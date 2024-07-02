Temperatures are forecasted to reach as high as 114 degrees across parts of the Valley on Saturday.

Central Valley to see stretch of excessive heat to begin July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley is going to see an extended stretch of excessive heat to kick off July.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect across the Valley from 11 am Tuesday until 8 AM on Tuesday, July 9.

POSSIBLE RECORD-BREAKING HEAT

On Saturday, parts of the Central Valley could see as high as 114 degrees.

Initially, there were concerns from those around the Valley who saw a forecasted high of 121 degrees for Saturday on their iPhones.

If you've checked your phone recently, you might have noticed that Central California is forecasted to reach over 120 degrees on Saturday, July 6.

Last week, ABC30 meteorologists quickly said that was unlikely to happen because of the uncertainty that goes into a forecast requiring variables that are constantly changing from day to day.

Data shows that the highest recorded temperature in Fresno was 115 degrees on July 8, 1905.

The closest it got to breaking that record was 114 degrees on July 11, 2021.

Other forecasted highs for this week include 112 degrees.

HEAT ILLNESS

With the excessive heat, there is also an increased risk for heat-related illnesses.

Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion include being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, muscle cramps and clammy skin.

If you feel you are experiencing heat exhaustion, get to a cool place with air conditioning and hydrate if conscious.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and requires immediate attention.

Some of the symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache, no sweating, a rapid, strong pulse and possibly losing consciousness.

If someone is experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately for proper medical attention.

TIPS FOR HEAT SAFETY

While the temperatures will be hot, there are a multitude of ways to stay cool and keep yourself and others safe.

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to avoid a heat-related illness. That includes drinking water and any sort of electrolytes.

Even if hydrated, it's also important to take breaks if you have to be outdoors. Get to air conditioning or shade for some relief.

The sun is usually at its strongest in the afternoon. If possible, stay indoors during that time period.

On top of humans staying safe, it's also important to keep our furry friends out of the heat.

Walking them at the hottest parts of the day could also make them dehydrated. The hot pavement can also damage their paws.

Make sure that it's cool for your pets and that they're getting water.

COOLING CENTERS OPEN

Not everyone has access to air conditioning to escape the heat in Central California.

Authorities in Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.

The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need of an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.

For a full list of cooling centers in Central California, click here.