Ceremony at California 9/11 Memorial to honor victims of September 11 attacks

A special ceremony at the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis will honor those victims, their families and the first responders who rushed in to help.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cities and towns across the country are marking the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Most of us will never forget the sight of the Twin Towers falling on September 11th, 2001.

Nearly 3,000 men, women and children were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Ceremonies will be held nationwide acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck by an airplane and fell.

Parking opens at 7:45 am. The ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 am.