Charges filed against Texas woman in deadly Merced DUI crash

Desiree Gomez of Texas was arrested for DUI and faces charges including vehicular manslaughter.

Desiree Gomez of Texas was arrested for DUI and faces charges including vehicular manslaughter.

Desiree Gomez of Texas was arrested for DUI and faces charges including vehicular manslaughter.

Desiree Gomez of Texas was arrested for DUI and faces charges including vehicular manslaughter.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Texas woman is set to be arraigned for a DUI crash that killed a Merced motorcyclist.

Desiree Gomez has been charged with Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

Gomez is accused of hitting and killing 29-year-old Regino Mariscal of Merced while he was on his motorcycle Saturday night.

Gomez will appear before a judge in a Merced County Courtroom Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.