Fresno Fire recently honored a brave kindergartner who used what he learned in the classroom about fire safety to alert his family of a fire in their home.

With his help, everyone got out safely.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, Fresno Fire Chief Billy Alcorn joined Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos with the 5-year-old to talk about the life-saving skills being taught in Fresno Unified schools.

