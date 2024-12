Chat with the Chief: Holiday safety tips with Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk

Learn from Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk to hear about some holiday safety tips to keep in mind.

Learn from Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk to hear about some holiday safety tips to keep in mind.

Learn from Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk to hear about some holiday safety tips to keep in mind.

Learn from Clovis Fire Chief Chris Ekk to hear about some holiday safety tips to keep in mind.

In our segment "Chat with the Chief" we sit down with top officials here in Central California.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, Action News anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sits down with Clovis Fire Department Chief Chris Ekk to talk about some holiday safety tips to keep in mind.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.