Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte on gang violence

We sat down with Madera Police Chief, Giachino Chiaramonte, to talk about gang violence and the effort to reduce violent crime in our community.

We sat down with Madera Police Chief, Giachino Chiaramonte, to talk about gang violence and the effort to reduce violent crime in our community.

We sat down with Madera Police Chief, Giachino Chiaramonte, to talk about gang violence and the effort to reduce violent crime in our community.

We sat down with Madera Police Chief, Giachino Chiaramonte, to talk about gang violence and the effort to reduce violent crime in our community.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're asking the tough questions and keeping open communication with leaders in local law enforcement.

We sat down with Madera Police Chief, Giachino Chiaramonte, to talk about gang violence and the effort to reduce violent crime in our community.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.