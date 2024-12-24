Chat with the Chief: Fresno Fire Department's high-performance CPR success rate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New techniques are helping save lives in the Central Valley.

Fresno Firefighters are being trained to perform high-performance CPR, a highly choreographed way of helping patients survive cardiac arrest.

It's coordinated between fire and ambulance personnel.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, Action News sat down with Fresno Fire Chief Billy Alcorn to learn the amazing results the department is already seeing.

