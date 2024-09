Chat with the Chief: Stephanie Huddleston on alleviating call volume

We sat down with Hanford Police Chief Stephanie Huddleston to hear how the department is alleviating call volume and focusing on violent crime.

We sat down with Hanford Police Chief Stephanie Huddleston to hear how the department is alleviating call volume and focusing on violent crime.

We sat down with Hanford Police Chief Stephanie Huddleston to hear how the department is alleviating call volume and focusing on violent crime.

We sat down with Hanford Police Chief Stephanie Huddleston to hear how the department is alleviating call volume and focusing on violent crime.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- We chat with local law enforcement leaders about everything from staffing changes to funding and technology.

We sat down with Hanford Police Chief, Stephanie Huddleston, to hear how the department is alleviating call volume and focusing on violent crime.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.