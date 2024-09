Chat with the Chief: Fresno firefighters equipped with live-saving technology

In this week's Chat with the Chief, we got a first hand look at some new equipment at the Fresno Fire Department.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, we got a first hand look at some new equipment at the Fresno Fire Department.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, we got a first hand look at some new equipment at the Fresno Fire Department.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, we got a first hand look at some new equipment at the Fresno Fire Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our discussion with local public safety leaders continues.

In this week's Chat with the Chief, Fresno Fire Chief Billy Alcorn gives Action News a first hand look at the new technology being used by the department.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.