Child hit by car in front of central Fresno school, police say

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A child has been hospitalized after police say he was hit by a car while on his way to school in central Fresno.

It happened after 7:30 am Wednesday at Orchard and Michigan Avenue, in front of Birney Elementary.

Authorities say a nine-year-old boy was being dropped off at school and was running across the street.

The driver was unable to stop and hit the child. Police say he was not in a crosswalk.

Police say he suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the incident.

Police say this is a reminder for parents to talk with their kids about traffic safety, and for drivers to be aware of their speed around school zones.

