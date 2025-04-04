Children First: Brighter Beginnings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Babies, toddlers, and little ones are the focus of ABC30's new Children First special, "Brighter Beginnings."

The special will focus on the importance of early intervention. It airs and streams Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Anchors Jason Oliveira and Jessica Harrington explore local programs helping families with concerns about their child's development.

Stories include a look at the Bright Start and Bright Future programs, under the direction of the Tulare County Office of Education. Action News gets an in-depth look at how they are changing lives. Learn how Fernando, a 4-year-old with Autism Spectrum Disorder is improving communication skills at Bright Future. Meet Brady, a little boy with Down Syndrome who loves his teacher Kate. Kate Lopez with Bright Start teaches his parents techniques that will help Brady's development.

Other stories include a Valley Children's doctor who talks about milestones. Anchor Nic Garcia shows us the app families can download to track their child's progress.

Reporter Ana Torrea shares about the importance of talking, reading and singing to your child.

Twins in Kings County are also getting help from early intervention teachers. Watch Kennedy and Holly catch up! Special moments include Holly crawling for the very first time, and it's all captured on camera!

Child development experts will also share how to prep your child for preschool.

Resources

Valley Children's Healthcare

Tulare County Office of Education

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

United Cerebral Palsy Association of Central California

First 5 Fresno

Merced City School District

Stories

Bright Start Parent-Infant Program in Tulare County

Bright Future Program in Tulare County

The importance of milestones for babies

Benefits of talking & reading to babies

