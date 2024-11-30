China Peak celebrates opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort welcomed back guests to its winter wonderland for the opening day of its 15th season on Friday.

"You have to pinch yourself when you realize it's November 29th. It just doesn't happen that often," said Tim Cohee, the president of China Peak.

It was a record opening day at China Peak made possible through the efforts of machine-made snow.

"Most of what you're looking at here, we made. Anytime you see that temperature get into the mid-twenties, we're going to be making snow," said Cohee.

Clovis skier Michael Horner says proximity attracts him to the slopes each snow season.

The drive on Highway 168 East offering Valley visitors a quick getaway to a winter mountain snow land.

"45-minute, half an hour drive, it's perfect -- home for dinner," Horner explained.

"We've had more season pass holders from Fresno than in the history of this ski area in 65 years. // And a lot of them showed up today," added Cohee.

China Peak anticipates 2,000 people to visit Friday, and 3,000 people are expected on Saturday.

Now in its 15th year, Cohee hopes for a 5-month snow season to bring profits to the regional resort. In the summer months, he'll rely on other forms of revenue.

"We have the marina, we have the Boathouse, we have the concerts -- all on Huntington Lake and that has become a really, really big deal for us," said Cohee.

In the winter season, the mountain resort employees about 250 people.

If you're heading to China Peak, expect to pay $150 for a single-day pass or upwards of $650 dollars for a season pass.

