CHP launching maximum enforcement period for Memorial Day weekend

During Memorial Day weekend, the CHP will have over 2,000 officers patrolling highways across the state.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rush on Valley roads and highways will soon ramp up as people travel for the Memorial Day weekend.

The California Highway Patrol is gearing up for the holiday with a maximum enforcement period starting Friday evening.

Last year, the agency recorded more than 1,100 arrests for people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the 78 hour period.

That's one arrest every four minutes.

Officer Johnny Woodrow says holiday weekends are always the busiest.

"There is an uptick just because there is so much traffic people getting out of town a lot of times there are people in a hurry so we do see an increase in traffic accidents, and ticket increases because we are out there proactively trying to prevent these fatal accidents," said Woodrow.

In just the last 24 hours, two fatal motorcycle accidents happened in Tulare County, leading local law enforcement to stress safety on the roads.

"Anytime you have an accident where there is a loss of life, it's tragic, and unfortunately a lot of times these things can be prevented. We just try to reiterate the fact of driving safely without distractions," Woodrow mentioned.

Woodrow says speeding and distracted driving are typically the top causes for collisions, while driving impaired is also a major risk factor.

"All of these things are preventable. We like to tell people to have a plan, if you are gonna go out and be drinking, designate a sober driver, rideshare, or something of that nature," explained Officer Woodrow.

The max enforcement period starts Friday at 6:01 pm and runs until just before midnight Monday.

Anyone who sees someone who appears to be driving under the influence is encouraged to report it.

