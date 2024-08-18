Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno holds back-to-school resource fair

Thousands of families preparing for back-to-school gathered at Chukchansi Park on Saturday for a resource fair with giveaways.

Thousands of families preparing for back-to-school gathered at Chukchansi Park on Saturday for a resource fair with giveaways.

Thousands of families preparing for back-to-school gathered at Chukchansi Park on Saturday for a resource fair with giveaways.

Thousands of families preparing for back-to-school gathered at Chukchansi Park on Saturday for a resource fair with giveaways.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the countdown to the end of summer continues, new goals and expectations set in for kids beginning class.

However, the start of the school year can be financially challenging for some families.

On Saturday, Chukchansi Park hosted a back-to-school resource fair with giveaways to assist families in getting ready for the new school year without overspending.

Keshia Thomas serves as a Board Member for the Fresno Unified School District and emphasizes the urgent need for support.

RELATED: Fresno Unified Interim Superintendent Misty Her details 100-day plan

"For some people, it puts them at a deficit. So for them to not have to go out there and do that because they still have to buy shoes, they still have to buy clothes, they're still some necessities that our babies need in order to start school in a positive space," Thomas said. "So, this just kind of lets them be in a space where they don't have to do so much and there's not so much coming out of their pockets."

Over the years, the event has grown from being hosted in a parking lot to thousands of people making their way to downtown Fresno stadium.

From backpacks to notebooks to even a fresh haircut, the West Fresno Family Resource Center, the Fresno Grizzlies and Cal-Viva Health partnered to offer supplies and resources for kids going back to class.

RELATED: Central Unified School District begins new school year

Fresno Building Healthy Communities was one of dozens of vendors there to help offer resources to families during this time of year.

"Our theme today is back to school and beating the heat and how to save water and all that stuff," Evan Yang with Fresno Building Healthy Communities said. "So, what we've been doing the past few months is work on our campaigns on how to improve the quality of air and waters."

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

