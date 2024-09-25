The best and brightest who complete the course have the opportunity to get hired on with American Ambulance.

Classroom to career in six weeks, Valley ROP offers emergency dispatching course

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jacqueline Robles-Grajeda is calmly taking emergency calls for American Ambulance.

She got to this position by starting in the classroom through the Valley Regional Occupational Program for dispatching.

"It was weekly tests, learning policies, counties, the 100 blocks, so much." Robles-Grajeda said.

The course is taught by instructor Ryan Frates.

He's also the Quality Improvement and Training Coordinator for American Ambulance.

He said Jacqueline stood out in the class.

"She showed that she wanted it. She showed that she's smart enough for it and she has shown everyday since then that she has an actual care and a passion for it. " Frates said.

Frates says the six-week course introduces post-high school graduates to protocols and policies for different counties and agencies.

It also highlights the differences between departments.

"We listen to a lot of 911 calls, we take practice 911 calls. They spend time on the floor with really 911 dispatchers hearing active 911 calls." Frates said.

Students are tested weekly and must pass a final exam at the end to become certified as an emergency medical dispatcher and an emergency fire dispatcher.

Typical certification costs around $1,000. This program is around $600.

"The goal is to not just prepare someone for a job with America ambulance the sometimes someone's goal in the class is to go into law enforcement dispatching we're happy to help them down that path." Frates said.

The best and brightest who complete the course have the opportunity to get hired on with American Ambulance.

That's exactly what happened with Jacqueline who has now been working here for about 8 months.

She says the transition was seamless.

"So helpful, because I already knew what I was going to walk into." Robles-Grajeda said.

And she says enjoys having a rewarding career that brings something different each and every day.

"Everyday you know we're helping somebody and I love that." Robles-Grajeda said.

If you're interested in a career in dispatching, you can find more information about the program by clicking here or calling 559-876-2122.

