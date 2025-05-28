Clovis Community College launching M.E.S.A. program this fall for STEM students

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just across from the tutorial center on Clovis Community College's main campus is the future home of the Math Engineering Science Achievement Program, also known as M.E.S.A.

"The work that's happening right now on our campus in terms of science tech engineering mathematics is incredible," M.E.S.A. Coordinator John Loera said.

He says the program aims to support underserved and underrepresented students majoring in calculus-based STEM fields who want to transfer to four-year institutions.

"What we're really intending to build is a community of STEM students who are looking to not only build friendships and those foundational relationships that they'll need as they go through this time, but for them to connect with faculty and research," Loera said.

The M.E.S.A. center will formally open this fall.

It has study spaces, lounging areas and the staff offices so M.E.S.A. students can meet with their counselor as needed.

While it's not a formal classroom, Loera says they will use the space to enhance learning.

That includes virtual reality.

"We will have faculty members or professors here running different workshops, lecture series, helping students understand how to dissect research papers," Loera said.

Certain criteria is required to enroll as a M.E.S.A. student.

Applications are open now so students can determine if they qualify.

While the program is just getting started at Clovis Community College, Loera hopes it has a lasting impact.

"Our really big hope is that as we're going through and we're starting to build this, we're building the foundation of something that is going to be here on Clovis Community College's campus for the future." Loera said.

if you're a student who's interested in the services M.E.S.A. offers you can stop by the M.E.S.A center or submit an application online by clicking here.

You can also follow them on Instagram.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.