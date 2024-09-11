Both the city of Clovis and Salinas are home to the oldest rodeos in the state of California.

Clovis High Football to battle for new Rodeo Bowl belt buckle trophy against Salinas

Clovis and Salinas High will meet on the gridiron Friday, but this time, they will play for some hardware.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis and Salinas High will meet on the gridiron Friday, but this time, they will play for some hardware.

Action News Sports Director Stephen Hicks was invited out to Valley Children's Stadium Tuesday morning for the unboxing of the new trophy.

Fresno State's special teams coach, John Baxter, and a buckle-maker friend in Oklahoma helped design the Rodeo Belt Buckle trophy.

The Clovis and Salinas Rodeo Committees also got involved. Both cities are home to the oldest rodeos in the state of California with Salinas' starting in 1911 & Clovis' starting in 1914.

The two schools have only played in four previous instances, but a new agreement will pit the two programs against one another for at least the next decade.

The Cougars are 3-0 to start the 2024 season and won last year's game against the Cowboys 38-0.