These Clovis intersections had the most crashes in 2024

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department is sharing the intersections that had the most crashes in 2024.

They are similar to those in previous years, with Shaw and Willow coming in at number one.

Herndon and Clovis were second and Herndon and Fowler came in third, while Shaw and Minnewawa and Shaw and Peach ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

Last year, officers responded to more than 1,500 crashes, a nearly 4 percent increase from 2023.

Of those collisions, more than 200 had at least one injury.

