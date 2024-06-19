Clovis native aims to give back to community with self-care

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nestled in the shopping center off of Fowler and Shepherd in Clovis, you'll find a refuge where you can prioritize self-care.

"It's a place to unplug, a place to get rejuvenated and just go out and face the rest of the day," says Secret Place Beauty Salon Manager Mimi Velasquez.

Velasquez opened Secret Place Beauty in January.

"Women will come in, and they just want to come in and detox from whatever it is that they're going through," she said. "We just want to build them up, empower them and send them out the door."

Salon services for men and women will help you feel your best from head to toe.

"Lash extensions, spray tans, teeth whitening, waterless pedicures and of course, nails," Velasquez said.

Much like a facial, nail artists offer a luxury service for your feet.

Body, brow and scalp treatments are also available.

Velasquez started with spray tans, but wanted to expand ways she could serve her hometown.

"When you find your passion, you can pour that into other people," she said.

The salon is open Monday through Saturday.

You can book your appointment on the Secret Place Beauty website.

