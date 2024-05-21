Clovis Unified principal spends day on roof to fulfill promise to students

A principal at a Clovis Unified school couldn't be found in her usual office, but instead enjoyed the day doing her work on the roof!

A principal at a Clovis Unified school couldn't be found in her usual office, but instead enjoyed the day doing her work on the roof!

A principal at a Clovis Unified school couldn't be found in her usual office, but instead enjoyed the day doing her work on the roof!

A principal at a Clovis Unified school couldn't be found in her usual office, but instead enjoyed the day doing her work on the roof!

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A principal at a Clovis Unified school couldn't be found in her usual office, but instead enjoyed the day doing her work on the roof!

Fancher Creek Elementary Principal Carisa Cordova got up on the roof, sat at her desk and laptop under a pop-up with kids smiling and waving as they walked past.

She challenged students to fill her office with cans during a food drive over the holidays.

If the kids managed to do so, Cordova said she would spend a whole day on the roof.

The kids filled the office and after a few rain checks, she fulfilled her promise last Thursday.

Cordova said the kids were so excited and had been waiting for this day for months.