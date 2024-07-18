Clovis Unified School Board votes to place $400 million bond measure on November ballot

The money would be used for updates to older schools, the completion of Clovis South High School and more.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters in the Clovis Unified School District will be asked to decide on a $400 million bond measure in November.

Then it will be up to voters to decide whether to fund school facility needs in Clovis Unified.

Bringing aging classrooms across the district up to date is one of the main goals of a new bond measure.

School district leaders say voting yes doesn't mean you'll see a tax increase.

In fact, you will just be voting to extend the current tax rate.

The funds will help to complete the final phases of Clovis South High School and improve safety and energy efficiency on all campuses, but school leaders say updating Nelson Elementary School tops their priority list.

The bond needs to be passed by voters before school district leaders begin drafting designs and creating a timeline for projects at the elementary school.

Andrea Talbot said the updates are long overdue.

She attended Nelson in the early 90s and has three children attending the school now.

"Many of these facilities look very much the same as when I was here in 1991 and I think its time that Nelson made it to the priority list to get the things they deserve and these students deserve," said Talbot.

Some of the suggested updates to the interiors of the classrooms are placing wiring inside the walls rather than mounted on the outside, updating ceiling tiles, and upgrading from fluorescent to LED lighting.

School leaders said funding from the state will depend on voting in favor of this bond measure.

If the district passes this bond it allows us to then qualify for the reimbursement dollars that come along with Proposition 2," said Denver Stairs, Clovis Unified Assistant Superintendent. "If we don't pass and the state still passes their 10 billion dollar bond Clovis Unified is not eligible for any of that money."

According to school leaders, every school in the district will benefit from projects paid for by the bond.

